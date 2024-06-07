Tony Khan Reportedly Confident He Can Re-Sign AEW Star Despite WWE Interest

The contract for one AEW star is set to expire in a few months, so the bidding war between the promotion and WWE will grow.

That star is Penta El Zero Miedo, who has worked for a variety of promotions, including AAA, MLW, TNA Impact, CMLL, and Lucha Underground. He has won the TNA World Championship once and the Lucha Underground Championship twice.

On Thursday, LuchaLibreonline reported that Miedo’s contract will expire between August and September 2024. WWE is believed to be interested.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there was a time when Penta was not allowed to appear on shows with CMLL talent due to his AAA affiliation, but it appears that this has been resolved ahead of Forbidden Door.

Meltzer stated, “Tony Khan indicated he was confident Penta would stay with the promotion. Others have said Penta was looking at buying the rights to his name to make sure he could take the gimmick to WWE if necessary.”

Meltzer also stated that other sources believe Penta is considering exploring his options once his contract expires and he can test the free-agent waters.