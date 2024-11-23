Tony Khan Says Jon Moxley Is AEW’s “Greatest Star Ever”

Where does Jon Moxley rank all-time in AEW history?

Allow Tony Khan to explain.

“Jon Moxley is AEW’s greatest star ever,” Khan said during a CHGO Sports interview this week. “Jon Moxley’s the four-time world champion.”

The AEW President continued, “At the beginning of the launch of AEW, we ended our first-ever show with Jon Moxley standing atop the poker chips at Double or Nothing, and it’s been that way since. He’s a four-time champion, he’s a force in AEW, and I really think that this match [against Orange Cassidy] is gonna be an awesome, awesome world title fight.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.