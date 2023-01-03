Tony Schiavone Comments On Ricky Starks’ Potential In AEW

Ricky Starks has an “Absolute” ton of potential.

Tony Schiavone thinks so.

On the latest installment of the “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Ricky Starks can be a big star for AEW: “I think you’re going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events. I think the company believes in him.”

On a recent pre-taped interview that Starks did on AEW television didn’t meet Starks’ high standards: “Obviously he can talk. He wanted to do it again and he got a couple of us involved and we tried to convince him ‘do not do it again because it’s great’ and he said ‘well it’s not anything like the live interview that I did the week before after the battle royal, and this is where the kids need to understand, you can’t compare a live interview to a backstage pre-tape interview because you draw to the passion of the crowd, you were actually talking to MJF and you were pumped up. It’s two different things entirely. I like Ricky Starks too. I think Ricky’s going to be an even bigger star than he is now and I’m glad we’re giving him a push.”

