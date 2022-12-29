Tony Schiavone On His Wrestling Commentary Career: “I Really Am Getting Too Old For This Sh*t”

Tony Schiavone is getting up there in age.

At age 65, the legendary pro wrestling commentator spoke on the latest episode of his “What Happened When” podcast about feeling like he’s getting “too old for this sh*t.”

“I’m actually, to be honest with you, I think I’m really getting too old for this sh*t, I really am,” Schiavone said of his commentary career. “No, I do, I really think I am getting too old for it. I think what’s in my future is just maybe podcasting and, I don’t know, playing video games.”

Schiavone added, “I ain’t got many more years left in this business. I don’t have, oh, it’s a young man’s business, and at the age of 65, I realized it. It’s a young man’s business. The day I turned 40, I needed glasses that day. The day I turned 65, I just woke up tired and I’ve been tired ever since then. I’m telling you, I’ve been tired … I just think that life is on the way downhill right now.”

