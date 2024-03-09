Tony Schiavone On Tony Khan Reaching Out To Martha Hart About Sting Descending From The Rafters

As previously reported by PWMania.com, the AEW Revolution go-home episode of Dynamite saw “The Icon” Sting descend from the rafters for the first time in 17 years dating back to his days in WCW. It was then noted by Fightful Select that AEW President Tony Khan made absolutely sure everything was done as it should be done and that he wasn’t being insensitive and that he even reached out to Martha Hart prior to Sting descending from the rafters.

Khan hoped to get Hart’s blessing and they even conferred as a similar spot led to the tragic passing of Owen Hart in 1999. The Sting spot was only finalized after their conversation and after Hart gave her blessing to Khan.

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including how Khan did reach out to Hart and they wouldn’t have done the Sting spot without talking to Hart first and Hart giving them her blessing.

Schiavone said, “Tony [Tony Khan] did call Martha Hart, I was there when he f***ing called her. He told me, ‘Go let Sting, Darby, and the Bucks know that Martha Hart and I have talked and she has given it her blessing.’ I went and told them what the communication was. Would not have done it without first talking to Martha Hart.”

