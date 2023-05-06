Tony Schiavone Says He Got Insults Related To MJF Approved By Warner Bros Executives

Tony Schiavone actually had a talk with Warner Bros executives about using certain insults towards MJF on AEW television.

The All Elite Wrestling commentator spoke about this during the latest installment of the What Happened When? podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On why he enjoys laughing on AEW television and why he didn’t laugh as much when he was at the desk in WCW: “I didn’t laugh back then because I really took my job seriously. I was so excited that I was doing it that I didn’t want to lose my job. I was really into what I was doing so I didn’t laugh.”

On calling MJF a prick on television, something he had to get approved by Warner Bros: “The first time I said p***k, I made sure I got it approved by the Warner Bros. people who were there,” revealed the AEW commentator. “It was for a show in Washington.”

Check out the complete episode at Patreon.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.