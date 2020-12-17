Tony Schiavone Takes Shot At Impact Wrestling

Since the AEW/Impact Wrestling began, Tony Schiavone has been been taking jabs at Impact including one during AEW Dynamite’s post-show stream. Schiavone brought up Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson possibly working with AEW:

“I wouldn’t mind seein’ Gallows and Anderson because they’re friends of mine, and they work for a shitty promotion. [We’ll] make sure they get paid on time.”