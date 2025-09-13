Top 3 Moments Of WWE & AAA Present Worlds Collide: Las Vegas

On Friday, September 12th, WWE & AAA teamed up to present their big show, “Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.” This was the second “Worlds Collide” event of the year, the first coming back in June. The main event of this show saw El Hijo del Vikingo put his AAA Mega Championship on the line against Dominik Mysterio.

We also saw El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. put his AAA Latin American Championship on the line against Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, & JD McDonagh in a four-way match, as well as The Judgement Day take on Lola Vice & Dr. Iguana, and Pagano & Psycho Clown defend their AAA World Tag Team Championships against Grayson Waller & Kofi Kingston, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the night?

3. Demonito vs. Yesca: Part 2

Following the massive AAA World Tag Team Championship match, we saw The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor & Roxanne Perez face Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice. This was yet another great showing for Mr. Iguana, who is truly endearing the fans in the United States to his bizarre, eccentric, and above all else, fun character.

One of the biggest moments of the night saw Demonito make his return. Finn Balor’s puppet squared off with Mr. Iguana’s Iguana puppet, Yesca. Mr. Iguana threw Yesca at Demonito outside of the ring, implying that Yesca did a Tope Suicida. This was such a fun match that the fans ate it all up.

In the end, Vice took out Perez and pinned her for the three-count. This was one of the most fun matches of the night. Vice continues to amaze everyone whether it be in her home promotion of NXT, or AAA, where she’s been spending a lot of time. Nonetheless, this was a blast.

2. The Wyatt Sicks Send a Message in AAA

In one of the night’s big marquee matches, we saw Pagano & Psycho Clown put their AAA World Tag Team Championships on the line against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Grayson Waller. Pagano & Psycho Clown took Kingston & Waller to the limit, putting on an incredible 15+ minute match.

The end of the match saw Psycho Clown pin Waller with his special cradle-like pin. However, the bigger story came after the match when The Wyatt Sicks made their debut under the AAA umbrella. Following their win, Psycho Clown & Pagano were about to conduct an interview in the ring. However, The Wyatt Sicks had other plans and they made their way down to the ring.

Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross surrounded the AAA World Tag Team Champions, giving them nowhere to run. Lumis & Gacy took the fight right to Pagano & Psycho Clown, and even held Psycho Clown up for a dive from Cross. Lumis hit a big dive on Pagano through a table, where as Psycho Clown was thrown through a table by Gacy & Rowan in the ring. Uncle Howdy gave a Sister Abigail to Pagano on a steel chair and the Wyatt Sicks posed with all of the gold. Message received loud and clear.

1. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

The main event of the show saw El Hijo del Vikingo put his AAA Mega Championship on the line against Dominik Mysterio. This is a rivalry which has been brewing for quite some time. This marked Mysterio’s second shot at the AAA Mega Championship. His last attempt was thwarted by AJ Styles, who screwed Mysterio out of the title.

Mysterio wasted very little time sharing his intentions. The following day after he lost, he told Vikingo he would see him at “Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.” Mysterio continued to get a ton of love from the AAA fans. He and Vikingo truly left it all out in the ring in this one and had arguably the match of the night.

Despite having Judgement Day help back him up, Vikingo had back-up of his own in Dragon Lee and Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio. Vikingo seemingly had the match won, but El Grande Americano made his way out to ringside and threw the referee out of the ring. In the end, Americano hands an object to Mysterio to use in his mask. Mysterio headbutts Vikingo and hits a frog splash for the three-count to win the AAA Mega Championship.

This show was fantastic. This was one of those shows where there truly wasn’t a bad match. This WWE & AAA partnership, ownership, whatever you want to call it, has been such a God send for both companies. Now, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio sits atop the mountain in AAA. Great show, great action, great ending. Go check this out, for free, on YouTube.