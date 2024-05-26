On Saturday, May 25th, WWE held its big event live from Saudi Arabia, “King and Queen of the Ring.” The show was headlined by a massive main event that saw Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against the social media megastar, Logan Paul. However, that’s not all.

We also saw Nia Jax meet Lyra Valkyria in the Queen of the Ring finals, GUNTHER square off with Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals, Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental Championship on the line, and so much more. So, with all things considered, what were the top three moments of the night?

Top 3 Moments of WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

3. Liv Morgan dethrones Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship

In the opening match of the night, we saw Becky Lynch put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan. This came on the heels of Rhea Ripley needing to relinquish her championship due to an injury suffered at the hands of Liv Morgan after a backstage brawl.

Becky Lynch won the Women’s World Championship in a battle royal on Raw, last eliminating Liv Morgan. Today, however, would tell a different story. At the conclusion of a great match between Morgan and Lynch, Dominik Mysterio would make his presence felt and throw in a chair to aid Lynch.

Unfortunately for Dominik, Liv would capitalize on the chair being in the ring, nailing Lynch with a huge DDT on the chair. She would follow this up with her finisher to win the match and the championship. It’s great to see Liv as champion again, and her rivalry with Rhea when Rhea is back will be incredible.

2. Nia Jax becomes “Queen” and punches her ticket to Summerslam

Tonight was the night that the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals took place. We saw Nia Jax meet Lyra Valkyria in the finals. On the SmackDown side, Nia Jax bested Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair to make it to tonight’s finals. On the Raw side, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Iyo Sky to make it to the Queen of the Ring finals.

Ultimately, we saw Nia Jax defeat Lyra Valkyria with one of the coolest “Annihilators” that we have ever seen to earn the right to call herself “Queen of the Ring.” In doing this, she also punched her ticket to Summerslam to challenge Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Even though she lost, Valkyria is still so young in her career and has already shown she can hang with the best of them. Nia Jax continues to be on the greatest run of her career, and it’s not close. Could Nia Jax be next for the WWE Women’s Championship? If so, who, if anyone, could stop Jax on her path to get there?

1. GUNTHER becomes “King” and punches his ticket to Summerslam

Now let’s get to the men’s side of things, we saw GUNTHER square off with Randy Orton in the finals for “King of the Ring.” To make it to the finals, GUNTHER defeated Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso, to win the tournament on the Raw side. As for Orton, he bested AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga for SmackDown.

This match was an absolute war and more than lived up to the hype. Honestly, this very well could have been a “Match of the Year” contender. GUNTHER and Orton are two of the biggest stars in WWE today, and this match showed exactly that. Ultimately, a crucifix pin gave GUNTHER the victory over Orton. Despite some confusion that maybe one of Orton’s shoulders wasn’t down.

GUNTHER winning was the right choice. However, it also was an interesting choice. With Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and potentially Finn Balor all in the title picture, it should be interesting to see how WWE gets to Summerslam from here. All we know for sure is that GUNTHER gets the World Heavyweight Champion at Summerslam.

Overall, this was another very solid premium live event. The winners, for the most part, were all the correct choices. GUNTHER is in line for a MAJOR push, and Nia Jax continues to be on the best run of her career. Also, Cody Rhodes continues his solid reign so far, and Logan Paul continues to shock the world with how talented this man is. There’s a lot of promise and a lot to be happy about if you’re a WWE fan.