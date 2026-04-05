Top 3 Moments Of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

On Saturday, April 4th, WWE NXT returned to St. Louis, MO, for its biggest event of the year, “Stand & Deliver.” This marked the first time ever that the event was not on the same weekend as WrestleMania. The event was held live for free on YouTube for the first time in the promotion’s history. The main event of the show saw Joe Hendry put his NXT Championship on the line against “All Ego,” Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, & Tony D’Angelo.

We also saw Jacy Jayne put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line in a three-way match against Lola Vice & Kendal Grey. Also, The Vanity Project put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Los Americanos, Sol Ruca went one-on-one with Zaria, Myles Borne put his NXT North American Championship on the line against NXT legend, Johnny Gargano, and Tatum Paxley put her NXT Women’s North American Championship on the line against Blake Monroe. So, what were the top three moments of the event?

3. Dion Lennox Sends A Major Message

Smack in the middle of the show, we saw a major match that saw Myles Borne put his NXT North American Championship on the line against a former champion and an NXT legend, Johnny Gargano. Borne first won the title 40 days ago, defeating Ethan Page in the process. Borne followed this performance up with another fantastic performance against the former champion, Page, back in early March. However, Borne faced his toughest task to date.

On the March 17th episode of NXT, General Manager Robert Stone announced a Gauntlet eliminator match to figure out who would be next in line to face Borne for his NXT North American Championship. The match went on to be won by WWE SmackDown’s Gargano, who made his return to NXT for the first time since NXT Homecoming in September of 2025. We knew we were going to have a great match, and it delivered on every front. After securing a win over an NXT legend, Borne was sneak-attacked by Lennox.

DarkState’s Dion Lennox is looking to get back on track and wasting very little time making his intentions known. Lennox took a chair to the back of Borne, who was spent after a 15-minute war with Gargano. Lennox snapped and beat the hell out of Borne, landing his finisher on a chair. We may not know when and we may not know where, but one thing we know is that Lennox sent a major message on the biggest stage of the year for NXT: he wants the NXT North American Championship.

2. Lola Vice Captures The NXT Women’s Championship

In the opening match of the night, Jacy Jayne put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Lola Vice and Kendal Grey in a three-way match. Jayne has held the title for 157 days, first defeating Tatum Paxley in November 2025. Over the course of the next 157 days, Jayne defeated the likes of Kendal Grey, Sol Ruca, and Zaria to keep her reign going and continue to show fans that she’s one of the top women in all of NXT today.

However, arguably, Jane’s championship has never been in more jeopardy than it was on Saturday night. On one hand, you had Kendal Grey, who’s arguably been one of the hottest young up-and-comers in NXT today. Grey is a stellar worker inside the ring and has an incredibly bright future. On the other hand, you have someone who’s been around longer than Grey and is equally as good, but has yet to have her moment, Lola Vice.

That all changed on Saturday when Vice finally had her big moment. The epic conclusion of the match saw Grey hit a beautiful moonsault onto both Vice and Jayne on the outside of the ring. From there, Grey threw Jayne into the ring and hit a Shades of Grey onto Jayne to seemingly have the match won. Vice made the save, locking in a rear-naked chokehold. Grey got out of it, but was knocked out by Jayne. When Jayne turned around, Vice laid her out with a spinning backfist. Vice pinned Jayne to finally get her long-overdue big moment and become the first-ever Cuban American WWE champion. While it remains to be seen where everyone goes from here, it’s very plausible that Jayne heads up to the main roster sooner rather than later.

1. Tony D’Angelo Finally Climbs To The Top Of The Mountain in NXT

The main event of this year’s “Stand & Deliver” event saw Joe Hendry put his NXT Championship on the line against Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Tony D’Angelo. Hendry first won the title back in early February after winning a seven-way ladder match featuring the likes of Dion Lennox, Jackson Drake, Keanu Carver, Ricky Saints, Sean Legacy, & Shiloh Hill. He went on to have a very fun 61-day reign, knocking off the likes of Jackson Drake and Ricky Saints in singles action.

However, similarly to Jacy Jayne, his title was in deep jeopardy against three of NXT’s very best. On one hand, you had Page, who has been around the block quite a few times, despite still being fairly new to the WWE scene. As for Saints, a lot of the same can be said for him. Both Page and Saints have already climbed the mountain in NXT. However, the biggest dark horse in this match was D’Angelo. While D’Angelo has accomplished a lot, he has yet to win the NXT Championship.

When D’Angelo made his return to NXT after missing six months, he said he did so with two things in mind: the first was to take out DarkState. He accomplished that when he knocked off Dion Lennox and finally settled that score. D’Angelo finally accomplished his second goal, winning the NXT Championship. The end of the match saw D’Angelo spear both Saints and Page through the announce table. He then hit a spear and a Dead To Rites on Hendry to win the match and the NXT Championship. While it remains to be seen if Page, Saints, and Hendry get called up, one thing we know for sure is that D’Angelo winning the NXT Championship was the right move.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next time

– Scott Mitchell

You can follow me on X (Twitter) and Instagram @Scott44Mitchell