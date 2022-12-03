Top AEW Star Lands Voiceover Role for ‘Huge Animated Show’

Since her arrival in AEW, current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been given significant push after push by the company.

Following her successful title defense against Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear, she most recently got into some beef with the rapper Bow Wow. Outside of the world of professional wrestling, Jade is beginning to make her way toward stardom.

In a tweet, Jade revealed that she had just finished recording her very first voiceover for a project that she referred to as a “huge” animated show. The following is what she wrote:

“Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”

Since making her debut in the promotion, Cargill has not suffered a single defeat. In January 2022, she won AEW TBS Championship.