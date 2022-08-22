Top AEW Title-Holder Makes Surprise Appearance, Gets Physically Involved At Revenge Pro Event (Video)

AEW’s TNT Champion turned up at a Revenge Pro show over the weekend.

At the Revenge Pro “Press Your Luck” special event at The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, Wardlow made a surprise appearance.

Wardlow, the reigning TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling, showed up and delivered a powerbomb symphony to The Man Dime in an unexpected spot that elicited a passionate reaction from the live fans in attendance.

“Tonight has been wild,” a tweet from the official Revenge Pro Twitter feed covering Wardlow’s appearance at the ‘Press Your Luck’ event began. “If you’re not here you just missed AEW TNT Champion Wardlow show up unannounced and destroy The Man Dime.”

The tweet concluded, “You never know what’s going to happen on a Revenge event!”

Featured below is the aforementioned Revenge Pro tweet reacting to Wardlow’s surprise appearance at the ‘Press Your Luck’ event in Eerie, PA. on 8/20, as well as video footage of the TNT Champion’s powerbomb symphony to The Man Dime during the show.

this is nuts your honor pic.twitter.com/GzvzK6WErv — maxx 🪦 (@K1NGSWITCH) August 21, 2022