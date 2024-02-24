Top Three Moments From TNA No Surrender 2024

On Friday, February 23rd, TNA Wrestling held its big event, “No Surrender.” The show saw a lot of great moments and matches, including Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian, Alex Shelley challenging Moose for his TNA World Championship, and Chris Sabin defending his X-Division Championship against Mustafa Ali.

However, that’s not all as the show delivered from top-to-bottom. With titles changing hands, #1 Contender’s spots being earned, and above all else a bunch of great action, what were the top three moments of TNA No Surrender 2024?

Honorable Mention: Simon Gotch vs. Josh Alexander

At No Surrender, Josh Alexander faced off with Simon Gotch in an amazing technical bout. Simon Gotch has shown a lot since his days as a Vaudevillian in WWE and he’s a very good technical wrestler. As for Josh Alexander, he remains arguably one of the best in TNA history and always over-delivers in the ring. Truthfully, I don’t think it’s possible for Alexander to have a bad match, and he and Gotch worked very well together.

Top Three Moments of TNA No Surrender 2024

3. MK Ultra reclaims their throne from DECAY

At Hard To Kill, DECAY (Rosemary and Havok) made their return from the “Undead Realm.” In doing so, Rosemary and Havok dethroned MK Ultra for the TNA Knockout’s Tag Team Championships. However, MK Ultra would get their rematch at No Surrender and this time, they were more than ready.

At Hard To Kill, DECAY had the element of surprise on their side. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly were truly not ready for Havok and Rosemary. However, they had their time to prepare for this match, and it showed from the very beginning. When all was said and done, MK Ultra reclaimed the TNA Knockout’s Tag Team Championships from DECAY after a hard-fought match.

However, it doesn’t seem like DECAY and MK Ultra’s story will end there. After the match, Dani Luna and Jody Threat got involved and made the save for DECAY, setting them up in the title picture as well. The one thing we know for sure is that the TNA Knockout’s Tag Team division is heating up and showing why they have one of the best women’s tag team divisions in all of professional wrestling.

2. ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans for the TNA Tag Team Championships

In the second match of the evening, ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) defended their TNA Tag Team Championships against the Grizzled Young Veterans in what could have been the match of the night. This match marked the final match in a best-of-three series between arguably two of the top tag teams in the sport today.

This has been an entertaining series since it started. The Grizzled Young Veterans and ABC truly work incredibly together and when all is said and done in 2024 this could be one of the most fun tag team feuds of the year. This match was truly the definition of leaving it all out there to take home the top prize in the sport.

When all was said and done, ABC would go on to retain the TNA Tag Team Championships. Despite coming up short, James Drake and Zack Gibson looked amazing and are truly making a name for themselves outside of the WWE umbrella. One thing we know for sure is that the fans won watching these two teams go at it.

1. Mustafa Ali wins the X-Division Championship

The main event of No Surrender saw Chris Sabin put his X-Division title on the line against Mustafa Ali. This match rightfully so earned the main event spot of the show. Sabin is easily one of the best TNA X-Division Champions in history. A victory over him for the top prize in the X-Division could cement any star’s legacy, and that’s just what happened to Mustafa Ali.

After an incredibly hard-fought match, Ali landed a sunset flip bomb into a 450-splash to get the victory. This marked Ali’s first major singles title in 20 years. Ali defeating Sabin for the title that Sabin made more than cement Ali’s spot at the top of the mountain in the X-Division for years to come.

Putting the X-Division Championship on Ali was a great choice for TNA. Ali is truly one of the greatest high-flyers of this generation. He’s being made to feel like a huge deal, and it’s rightfully so. This was an amazing cap-off to an even more amazing show. TNA more than delivered on this night, and Ali winning the X-Division Championship is the moment of the night for No Surrender.