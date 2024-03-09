Top Three Moments From TNA Sacrifice 2024

On Friday, March 8th, TNA Wrestling presented its big event, TNA Sacrifice live on TrillerTV. The event took place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. It was headlined by a big main event showdown that saw Moose put his TNA World Championship on the line against TNA legend, Eric Young.

We also saw Jordynne Grace put her Knockouts Championship on the line against Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside in a very fun three-way match, but it doesn’t stop there. Nic Nemeth squared off with Steve Maclin, Hammerstone met Josh Alexander in a rematch from Hard To Kill, ABC put their TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line against The System’s Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, and so much more.

So, what were the top three moments of the night?

Honorable Mention: Dani Luna and Jody Threat win the TNA Women’s Tag Team Championships

I’d be remiss if I left this one out. Despite the TNA Women’s Tag Team Championships moving around a little bit lately, Dani Luna and Jody Threat knocked off MK Ultra (Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich) to win the TNA Women’s Tag Team Championships. All four women killed it in this match and I’m hoping to see Luna and Threat have a lengthy and fun run with the gold. There is SO MUCH talent in the TNA Knockout’s division, and it is abundantly clear. Do NOT sleep on the TNA Knockout’s division.

Top Three Moments of TNA Sacrifice 2024

3. Nic Nemeth knocks off Steve Maclin

In the opening match of the night, we saw Nic Nemeth go one-on-one with Steve Maclin. This match marked the return of Nemeth to the company, and the “Wanted Man” had a score to settle with Steve Maclin. Maclin seemed to have taken offense to Nemeth coming to TNA and wanting TNA gold right off the bat, so it has been his mission to get rid of him.

A win for either one of these men could put them into the TNA World Heavyweight Championship picture, which is currently held by Moose. Nemeth has been overseas winning gold in Japan, but this didn’t stop Maclin’s pursuit of Nemeth as Maclin had his eyes set on him the whole time.

The match itself was fun and a great opening contest for this event. Ultimately, Nemeth hits his finisher on Maclin to win the match. This was a great performance from both men to get the night started, and because of his win, Nemeth is one step closer to a dream match with Moose.

2. Hammerstone wins by any means necessary

Back at Hard to Kill in January, Hammerstone first met Josh Alexander in an amazing match. Alexander would go on to win the first meeting between these two men. However, destiny would have it that Hammerstone and Alexander would do battle again on Friday night in Ontario.

This match marked Hammerstone’s first official match under a TNA contract. Much like their first match, this match did not disappoint. Hammerstone and Alexander truly left it all out in the ring. Ultimately this match ended with Hammerstone hitting his finisher on Alexander to win the match. However, he turned heel in the process, taking a cheap shot while the referee was down.

Alexander and Hammerstone continued to look like a million bucks in this match. Alexander can’t have a bad match, and Hammerstone continues to look like an absolute beast on the TNA roster. Hammerstone’s heel turn was also very welcomed as well, as he looks like he’s about to go on a monster heel type of run. I’m very much looking forward to when these two inevitably do battle again in a grudge match to finish their three-match series.

1. The System holds all the gold at the end of TNA Sacrifice

We also saw The System’s Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards look to dethrone the longest-reigning TNA Tag Team Champions over the past two years, ABC. Should The System be able to get this done, they would hold all of the gold in TNA Wrestling, cementing their dominance as a faction.

THIS SPEAR FROM BRIAN MYERS WAS INSANE! pic.twitter.com/IKSZHosTYs — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) March 9, 2024

Back at Final Resolution, ABC successfully defended their titles against Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards to continue their reign. But Edwards and Myers are not the same team as they were back then, as The System has evolved to new heights. Ultimately, thanks to help from Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards won the TNA Tag Team Championships after a fantastic match.

However, The System’s night wasn’t done there. In the main event, Moose went to war with TNA legend, Eric Young. Young took Moose to the limit but could not get the job done thanks to Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian. Ultimately, it would be Moose who knocks off Eric Young to retain his TNA World Championship. Like it or hate it, TNA is truly The System territory after this show.