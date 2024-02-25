Top Three Moments Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

On Saturday morning WWE held its final stop on the Road to Wrestlemania, Elimination Chamber. This event took place in Perth, Australia, which meant if you wanted to watch the event live, you had to wake up at 5:00 AM on the east coast, or 2:00 AM on the west coast.

The show saw two elimination chamber matches that helped to fill in some major holes at WrestleMania 40. The show also saw a lot of great wrestling and a lot of huge moments. So, what were the top three moments of the final stop on the Road to Wrestlemania?

Honorable Mention: More WrestleMania Matches taking shape

At the Elimination Chamber event, many matches began to take shape, especially for the top prizes in the sport. However, that’s not all. In the men’s Elimination Chamber match, AJ Styles showed up out of nowhere to screw LA Knight, causing McIntyre to eliminate him. We also saw Logan Paul use the brass knuckles on Randy Orton, to knock out Orton after Paul was already eliminated.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, and Logan Paul defending his United States Championship against Randy Orton look to be two very cool matches on paper. Styles and Knight could put on a match-of-the-year contender at Mania, and Paul can continue to show out against some of the biggest stars in the company. Love him or hate him, Paul has looked amazing in the early going of his WWE career.

Top Three Moments of WWE Elimination Chamber

3. Becky Lynch punches her ticket for WrestleMania

In the opening match of the show, we saw the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez all fought valiantly for a chance at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. This was a fantastic opening contest.

The match came down to Lynch, Morgan, and Belair. After Morgan eliminated Belair, Lynch caught Morgan off guard with her finishing move, which led to Lynch getting the pinfall and winning the chamber. Both Morgan and Lynch had their rightful reasons as to why they should have won, but in the end, it was Lynch who got her spot.

Later in the show, Rhea Ripley went on to defeat Nia Jax in the main event to retain her Women’s World Championship. So, the stage is set for the women’s division at WrestleMania 40. On Smackdown, we will see Bayley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship, and on the Raw side of things, we will see Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

2. Cody Rhodes calls out The Rock

Towards the middle of the show, Grayson Waller held what he called the “biggest Grayson Waller Effect of all time.” It certainly lived up to the hype. The Road to WrestleMania has been absolute insanity this year, between Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Rock, there are a lot of avenues this road to WrestleMania can take.

Rhodes says until WrestleMania 40 he’s wide open. He challenges The Rock to a one-on-one match any time and any place. Rollins says when it comes to the Bloodline, there’s no such thing as one-on-one. He then goes on to say that he will be in Cody’s corner whenever The Rock takes him up on that challenge.

However, one thing we know for sure is that Cody Rhodes will be meeting Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite that being the case, Cody Rhodes doesn’t care what he has to go through to get there and made a statement at the Elimination Chamber event.

1. Drew McIntyre gets Seth Rollins at the World Heavyweight Championship at Mania

Finally. Finally, Drew McIntyre will be getting his shot at WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins for the top prize on Raw, the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre carried the company through arguably its toughest time in history, the Pandemic. Sadly, he never got his crowning achievement moment in front of fans yet, but that could all change at WrestleMania 40.

In the main event on the men’s side of things at the Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre went through Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and LA Knight to earn his spot. McIntyre lastly eliminated Orton with a massive claymore kick to kick his way into Raw’s main event at WrestleMania 40.

This was a great decision on WWE’s part. Drew McIntyre has been a workhorse for the better part of half of the last decade. Hopefully, McIntyre will get his crowning achievement at WrestleMania 40, in front of a packed house in Philadelphia. One thing we know for sure is that WrestleMania 40 is truly beginning to take shape and it looks to be one of the biggest ones yet.