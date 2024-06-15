Top Three Moments Of WWE NXT Battleground 2024

On Sunday, June 9th, WWE NXT held its big event, “Battleground” live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show saw a ton of great action and moments. It was headlined by a massive main event that saw Trick Williams go one-on-one with Ethan Page for the NXT Championship.

However, the action didn’t stop there. We also saw Oba Femi put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Joe Coffey and Wes Lee in a triple threat match, Roxanne Perez defend her NXT Women’s Championship against the TNA Knockout’s Champion, Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice meet Shayna Baszler in an NXT underground match, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the show?

Top 3 Moments of WWE NXT Battleground 2024

3. Ethan Page makes his official debut

In the main event of NXT Battleground 2024, we saw Trick Williams put his NXT Championship on the line against “All Ego,” Ethan Page. This match marked Page’s first-ever in a WWE ring, and it certainly did not disappoint. Page burst onto the NXT scene in a big way, taking out Williams at the end of NXT a couple of weeks back.

Page also took credit for a few other backstage attacks, targeting Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. While some fans, myself included, thought Page should have won the title tonight, it makes sense as to why he didn’t. However, the match itself certainly didn’t disappoint. It wasn’t the best PLE main event we ever saw, but it certainly wasn’t the worst. Page and Williams left it all out in the ring.

Ultimately, Page’s emotions get the best of him as he fires away his fists at Williams. This leads to Page getting in the face of the NXT referee. Williams recovers and when Page turns his attention back to Williams, Williams meets him with his big knee to the face of Page for the three-count.

Overall, this was a fun match. Page looked fantastic in this match, and he will be the NXT Champion sooner than later. WWE picked up a fantastic free agent in Ethan Page, and he looks to have a very bright future in the WWE. Some wrestlers are built for WWE, and Page is certainly one of them.

2. Kelani Jordan becomes the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion

In the opening match of the night, we saw a six-women ladder match to crown the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion. Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Michin all battled to make history. This match did not disappoint as these six women truly left it all out in the ring.

The match itself got underway quickly. Michin first introduced a ladder, as she sent Jaida Parker flying off the announce table with it. Bodies flew left and right in this match. The crowd chanted “THIS IS AWESOME,” and it was for good reason. Sol Ruca landed a massive “sol snatcher” on Parker and Henley before trying to make her way to the top.

It was then a race between Jordan, Ruca, and Michin. Ultimately, Kelani Jordan lands a split-legged moonsault on Michin onto a ladder and climbs the ladder to make history. This was a fantastic match, and the right women won. Jordan’s potential is through the roof and she has all the makings to be a major player for years to come.

1. WWE vs. TNA

In the co-main event of the night, we saw Roxanne Perez put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against the TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace. This match marked the first time a TNA wrestler would battle a WWE superstar in a WWE ring, and it was all we hoped it would be and more. Perez and Grace tore the house down in this historic “WWE vs. TNA” battle.

From the first bell, these women each had something to prove. For Jordynne Grace, it was to prove that she could hang with anyone in the NXT women’s division. However, on the other side of things, Roxanne Perez had to prove why she is “The Prodigy” and why she should remain atop the mountain in the NXT women’s division.

The conclusion of the match saw Tatum Paxley come to ringside to try and steal the TNA Knockout’s Championship. However, this drew out TNA star Ash By Elegance (fka Dana Brooke), who would have a tug of war with Paxley for the title. Grace takes out both Paxley and Ash By Elegance with the title. Ultimately, however, Perez hits her finisher to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. This was a fantastic match.

Overall, this match was truly amazing. I can’t wait to see more of these crossovers. The partnership between TNA and WWE is going to be very special. It started with Mickie James back in 2023 in the Royal Rumble, and it has only gotten stronger. Companies working together make the business that much more fun from a fan standpoint.