Top WWE Merchandise Sellers For 2023 Revealed

WWE revealed the top merchandise sellers for the company in 2023.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the number one position.

Other Superstars included in the list are LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, 16-time World Champion John Cena, Kevin Owens, WWE Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

The list also includes factions like The Bloodline and Judgment Day.

