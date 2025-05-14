John Cena Responds To Backlash Over Vince McMahon Comments

John Cena has addressed the backlash surrounding his recent remarks about Vince McMahon, whom he described as someone he “wholeheartedly” loved during a New York Times interview leading up to WrestleMania 41.

McMahon, who resigned from WWE and TKO positions following serious allegations—including a federal lawsuit filed by Janel Grant accusing him of sex trafficking—remains a controversial figure in the wrestling world.

In a new interview with UsMagazine.com, Cena responded to fans who criticized his public show of support for the disgraced WWE executive.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion,” Cena stated. “Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody.”

Cena continued by emphasizing personal freedom of thought and feeling.

“I don’t hold anybody or how they feel or what they view as permissible or things that’ll make them angry, happy, excited, sad. That’s their right as a human being. I’m not surprised about any of that.”

While Cena’s comments sparked debate across social media, the 16-time world champion has stood firm in his stance, refusing to back down from acknowledging the impact McMahon had on his career and personal life.

As previously reported, Janel Grant’s lawsuit—filed in January 2024—names Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, and alleges sexual abuse, trafficking, and coercion during her time with the company. The legal case remains ongoing and has led to widespread internal and public scrutiny.

