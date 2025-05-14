Shotzi Receiving Major Interest From Promotions Following WWE Release

Shotzi is already generating major buzz across the independent wrestling scene after her recent departure from WWE, and she’s loving every second of it.

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, where she opened up about the flurry of opportunities that have come her way since news of her contract non-renewal was made public earlier this month.

“It’s been so overwhelming,” Shotzi admitted. “I have just been glued to my phone the last few days, like, just answering emails and just trying to get bookings straight.”

Despite the chaos, the popular star sees the situation as an opportunity to thrive.

“But, yeah, just completely overwhelming, but also eye-opening and really exciting,” she added.

Shotzi’s post-WWE demand underscores her lasting impact and popularity, with promoters from across the wrestling landscape already reaching out to secure appearances. Known for her fearless in-ring style, unique persona, and undeniable charisma, Shotzi looks to be one of the hottest free agents on the market.

She is already being heavily teased for a debut at MLW’s “Summer of the Beasts” event this June, further hinting at an active and high-profile post-WWE run.

