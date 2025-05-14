Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The 2025 Draft

WWE still plans to hold its annual Draft this year, and according to multiple reports, the company may be eyeing the end of May to make it happen.

WrestleVotes initially reported earlier this month that a Draft was still in WWE’s plans for 2025, despite an already packed event calendar. Now, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez added that the timing could align with WWE’s upcoming Memorial Day weekend takeover of Tampa, Florida.

WWE will be holding a rare extended residency at the Yuengling Center over that weekend, which includes four major shows: Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Battleground, Monday Night Raw, and NXT.

Alvarez noted:

“I was told it’s not set in stone, but very likely at the end of this month, when they’re doing that series of dates in Tampa, it’s very likely there might be a draft on that weekend or that week.”

The move would allow WWE to reshuffle the rosters heading into summer and potentially finalize several long-expected call-ups from NXT to the main roster. Among those likely to move up are Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Kelani Jordan — although not all may be elevated at once.

“There’s a reason that a lot of women were cut in the last couple of weeks, and that is because they are making room on the roster for a lot of other women to get called up,” Alvarez explained.

Despite her regular appearances on Raw and SmackDown, Roxanne Perez is still technically considered an NXT Superstar, as is Giulia, who recently debuted in tag team action. Alvarez joked that Roxanne “should be petitioning for main roster back pay.”

If the Draft does take place during the Tampa stretch, it would mark the first WWE Draft under the full creative control of Paul “Triple H” Levesque following his expanded role in 2024. With WWE’s women’s division evolving and recent departures clearing space, all signs point to a major shake-up coming soon.

Stay tuned to PWMania for continued coverage on the 2025 WWE Draft and the full Memorial Day weekend lineup.