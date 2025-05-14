Talks Ongoing For More WWE Content On The CW Network

Since transitioning to The CW Network in October 2024, WWE NXT has experienced its most successful stretch in years, with CW President Brad Schwartz calling the partnership a “game changer” for both sides.

Speaking with Variety, Schwartz praised NXT’s surge in performance and its impact on the network’s growth.

“It’s been an absolute game changer for The CW, and I think it’s been a game changer for WWE,” Schwartz said.

He revealed that NXT just delivered its highest-rated quarter in five years, marking a 19% year-over-year increase. Schwartz also noted that NXT is regularly defeating major network competition.

“In adults 18 to 49 and 25 to 54, we’re regularly beating Fox on Tuesday nights. It’s unheard of,” he added.

The success of NXT has also contributed to The CW’s broader growth.

“It’s absolutely crushing for us,” Schwartz said, crediting the WWE property as a key driver in the network’s 40% season-over-season viewership boost.

Beyond ratings, Schwartz teased that the relationship between The CW and WWE could expand even further.

“We’re constantly discussing new ways to expand our relationship, including additional WWE programming on the network,” he said.

WWE NXT’s move to The CW marked a major milestone in WWE’s broadcast strategy, signaling the growing mainstream appeal of its developmental brand. With strong numbers and enthusiastic backing from CW executives, fans could soon see even more WWE content hitting network airwaves.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of WWE NXT, its success on The CW, and potential new programming in development.