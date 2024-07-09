Top WWE Star Now Internally Listed As A Babyface

WWE management significantly changed the internal talent roster following this week’s Monday Night Raw, which was the Money in the Bank fallout edition and featured a notable return.

That was Rhea Ripley’s return after being sidelined since being attacked by Liv Morgan during a backstage altercation on Raw on April 8th. Her recovery from the shoulder injury was expected to take at least four months, prompting her to relinquish the Women’s World Title, which Morgan later claimed over Becky Lynch.

During Ripley’s absence from WWE TV, WWE continued her storyline with Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. On the show, Ripley interrupted Morgan and Mysterio’s celebration of their tag team victory over Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega.

According to PWInsider.com, Ripley is now internally listed as a babyface. It should be noted that the other members of The Judgment Day are still listed as heels.