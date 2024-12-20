Top WWE Star Set To Make A Comeback Soon

WWE is set to regain one of its top stars as Charlotte Flair inches closer to making her long-awaited return to the ring. Flair has been out of action for over a year after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown in December 2023. Following surgery, Flair has been steadily rehabbing.

Recent reports suggest her comeback is imminent. According to WrestleVotes, WWE creative is actively working on plans to structure her return in a significant and impactful way.

PWInsider adds that Flair is “on the cusp of officially returning to the ring.” It was also reported that Flair recently visited WWE headquarters for a photo shoot and to handle other logistical preparations ahead of her return to WWE storylines.

While the exact timeline and details of her return remain unclear, fans are eagerly anticipating how WWE will reintroduce “The Queen” to its programming and what storylines await her.