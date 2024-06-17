Top WWE Stars Reach Milestones At Clash At The Castle

Fans praised the WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Premium Live Event from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as the wrestlers’ in-ring performance on Saturday.

The event kicked off with a high-stakes battle between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles in an I-Quit match. The tension was palpable as Styles was forced to quit after Rhodes brandished the steel steps. In a turn of events, Rhodes, with a steely gaze at his mother, delivered a brutal blow to Styles with the steps.

The event reached its climax with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest facing off against Drew McIntyre, with Judgment Day barred from ringside. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions as McIntyre landed a devastating claymore kick on Priest, seemingly sealing the victory. However, the unexpected happened when CM Punk, the second referee, stopped counting. A dramatic turn of events saw McIntyre attempting to choke Punk, who retaliated with a low blow. In a stunning reversal, Priest delivered his finisher to McIntyre, securing the victory.

Priest and Rhodes have been champions for more than 70 days, following their victory at WrestleMania. Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40 after McIntyre was laid out by CM Punk following his title victory over Seth Rollins.

In the main event of night two, Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win his title.