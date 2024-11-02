Trevor Lee Says Vince McMahon Used To Remove Him From Scripts For WWE SmackDown

Former WWE star Trevor Lee spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon used to remove him from scripts for SmackDown.

Lee said, “At the very beginning when I got drafted there, there was still kind of a power struggle happening. Vince was gone, but he wasn’t gone. Hunter was in charge, but he wasn’t fully in charge. So, what I would know is that I’d be on the script and then it would go to Vince and he would change the script. I don’t think he really liked NXT guys. The changes that would always happen would be me being taken off the show. That happened for a couple months until finally Vince was completely gone and now Hunter was in charge. Then it became, well how do we reintroduce this guy who hasn’t been on TV for a few months and hasn’t really done much. How do we reintroduce him back into a show that is so hot at the moment. If you look at that time period, we were building to WrestleMania [39]. We’re building to all of this huge stuff, we’re getting into the massive Bloodline angle and we’re on a two hour show. When there’s an hour promo promoting the hottest angle in the company, you know what i mean? Then you got to get the females on the show, you got to get the other stars on the show. It’s hard to get that spot when you’re trying to figure out like, well, what do we do? I pitched a bunch of different ideas because it just drove me crazy honestly. A lot of people, you’ll hear throughout the business, ‘Oh, you’re getting paid, why don’t you just shut up.’ That’s not what I fell in love with, I wanted to wrestle. So, I would annoy the hell out of the writers and try to pitch ideas and try to like figure something out. They have a very stressful job as well, the writers, trying to figure out everything and write everything. It doesn’t help when I’m asking to work every single week, right? It was just hard. It’s very hard. It should be, it’s WWE, it’s the top of the top, it’s the best of the best. When you’re fighting for a two hour time slot, you have to get those spots and when you get them, you’ve got to take full advantage of them and I don’t think that I fully took advantage of the moments that I could’ve taken advantage of.“

You can check out Lee’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)