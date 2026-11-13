Trey Miguel Addresses TNA Future

TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel has opened up about his contractual future with the company, revealing that his current agreement is approaching its expiration and that he hopes to secure a longer-term deal.

During a recent interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic Wrestling, the former TNA X-Division Champion discussed his contract situation and explained that he has been working under short-term agreements throughout 2026.

According to Miguel, he initially signed a six-month contract with TNA in January before agreeing to another six-month extension in June. With negotiations expected to take place before the end of the year, Miguel is hoping his next agreement will provide greater long-term stability. “In January, I only re-signed for six months. In June, re-signed for six months,” Miguel said. “Before the end of this year, we’ll have to negotiate a new contract. I’m hoping to get more than just six months.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his next contract, Miguel emphasized that he remains happy with TNA and has no desire to distance himself from the promotion.

Having spent several years establishing himself as one of the company’s most recognizable performers, Miguel considers TNA his wrestling home and hopes to continue building his career there. “I think I’ve made it evident over the past years that TNA’s my home,” he continued. “I love TNA. I’m not displeased to be here by any stretch of the imagination.”

Miguel’s comments come after an eventful start to 2026 that saw his professional wrestling future take several unexpected turns.

Following the expiration of his previous TNA agreement, Miguel signed with AEW in January. However, just four days later, his release from the promotion was announced.

At the time, reports suggested that officials at Warner Bros. Discovery had raised concerns about controversial social media comments Miguel had made several years earlier. Those reported concerns were cited as a possible factor in his brief tenure with AEW.

Miguel subsequently returned to TNA Wrestling on the January 22 edition of IMPACT, participating in the Feast or Fired match and resuming his association with the company.

Since returning, Miguel has continued to establish his place on the TNA roster, where he previously enjoyed championship success and became a prominent figure in the X-Division.

While his current agreement is due to be renegotiated before the end of 2026, Miguel’s latest comments suggest that his preference is to remain with TNA rather than explore opportunities elsewhere.

For now, no new agreement has been announced, and it remains to be seen whether TNA will offer Miguel the longer-term contract he is seeking.