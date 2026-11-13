TNA iMPACT Results – November 12, 2026

TNA Impact aired from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. The episode was taped across October 13 and 14 and served as the final show before Sunday’s Destination X event.

The broadcast opened with video packages recapping the ongoing issues between Mustafa Ali and Frankie Kazarian, as well as the rivalry involving Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth and Elijah.

Elayna Black vs. Heather By Elegance

Heather caught Black with an early dropkick and drove her boot into the back of Black’s head. Black responded with a rollup, but Heather kicked out and sent her face-first into the middle turnbuckle before connecting with a middle-rope moonsault for a two-count.

Heather followed with right hands until Black fought back with consecutive clotheslines, a step-up knee and a gutwrench suplex. Heather survived the cover and later delivered a hurricanrana while Black was draped through the middle rope.

Heather climbed to the top turnbuckle, but Black anticipated her aerial attack and caught her with Black Out to secure the victory.

Winner: Elayna Black via Pinfall

During the match, TNA confirmed the six participants in the Knockouts World Championship Number One Contender’s Ultimate X Match at Destination X: Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Brookside, Gabby Forza, Tasha Steelz and Jada Stone.

The Destination X Tag Team Match Becomes A Championship Three-Way

Ryan Nemeth confronted TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella backstage and demanded protection from the people targeting him. Rather than assisting Ryan, Marella added Nic and Ryan Nemeth to the previously announced match between Syx and Moose and Matt Hardy.

The contest will now be a Three-Way Match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Destination X.

Daria Rae Warns Brian Johnson About Indi Hartwell

Brian Johnson attempted to speak with Daria Rae about her behavior toward Indi Hartwell on the previous episode. Rae redirected the conversation by arguing that Marella had undermined Johnson’s authority and questioning why nobody was monitoring his decisions.

Rae also claimed that Hartwell could not be trusted. Johnson responded by telling Rae that she would be fine as long as she avoided becoming physical with Hartwell.

Apex vs. The King Bees

Shayna Baszler overpowered Bee with a right hand before tagging Zoey Serrano, who connected with an open-palm strike, a kick to the midsection and a clothesline. Baszler returned and began targeting Bee’s left arm.

Charity King eventually tagged in and mounted a comeback with clotheslines to both opponents. She suplexed Baszler and sent Serrano crashing from her shoulders, but Apex quickly regained control.

Serrano rocked King with consecutive superkicks before Baszler delivered a strike and finished her with Grey Matter.

Winners: Apex via Pinfall

Baszler stared down Hartwell, who had joined the commentary team, following the match

A.J. Francis Confronts Hotch

Hotch was delivering a backstage promo when he was interrupted by Expressions and A.J. Francis. Expressions told Hotch that Francis would defeat him, while Francis declared that he represented what “TN-A.J. Francis” should be.

Samuel Shaw vs. Moose

Moose started quickly with a big boot and unloaded with right hands in the corner. Shaw responded by repeatedly driving Moose’s knee into the ring apron before dragging him back inside.

Following the commercial break, Moose joined Shaw on the ropes and delivered a superplex. Moose prepared for a Spear, but Joseph Sawyer slid a chair into the ring. Shaw intentionally struck Moose with the weapon, forcing the referee to call for the disqualification.

Winner: Moose via Disqualification

Shaw and Sawyer attacked Moose after the match until Matt Hardy rushed to the ring and made the save.

M By Elegance Criticizes Heather

M By Elegance was shown discussing the Knockouts World Championship Number One Contender’s Ultimate X Match over the phone when Heather approached her. Heather questioned M’s absence from ringside, but M accused Heather of bringing down The Elegance Brand by losing to Black.

When Heather asked whether M’s compliments from the previous week had been sincere, M ignored the question and reiterated that her focus was on winning the Ultimate X Match.

TNA Injury Report

TNA announced that Eddie Edwards had been medically cleared to compete. Amazing Red and Jeff Hardy remained medically unavailable.

Nic Nemeth’s World Championship Rematch Is Put At Risk

Nic Nemeth confronted Marella and attempted to convince him to reverse the decision to place the TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line in a Three-Way Match at Destination X.

An angry Marella refused and added another condition for Nemeth. If Nic lost to Elijah later in the evening, he would forfeit his contractual rematch for the TNA World Championship.

Mustafa Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian attempted several early pinning combinations before sending Ali face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Ali responded with a neckbreaker, but Kazarian regained control with right hands, a middle-rope leg drop and a slingshot DDT.

Ali later launched himself through the ropes onto Kazarian and returned him to the ring. The action moved back outside, where Kazarian shoved Ali near Avery Styles. With Styles still recovering from an ankle injury, he became angry over the situation, forcing Kazarian to turn his attention toward calming him down.

Ali deliberately took advantage of the distraction and rolled up Kazarian for the three-count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via Pinfall

The System Remains United

The System appeared backstage and described themselves as a family, insisting that the group remained stronger than ever.

The Righteous Welcomes Xia Brookside

A video package revisited Harley Hudson failing The Righteous’ initiation on the previous episode and Xia Brookside subsequently joining the group. The package concluded with Brookside warning that The Righteous were coming.

Destination Next Profiles Trey Miguel And Leon Slater

The first portion of the Destination Next feature focused on Trey Miguel ahead of his TNA World Championship opportunity at Destination X. Miguel reflected on growing up in Toledo, Ohio, and explained that his grandmother helped raise him while his father worked.

Miguel discussed the close relationship he shared with his grandmother and revealed that she died when he was young. His father and two of his friends also appeared in the feature to discuss his life and journey.

The second portion focused on TNA World Champion Leon Slater. Slater discussed how his life had changed since winning the championship, describing the increased physical toll and the pressure that came with having a target on his back.

Slater believed that his younger self would be proud of everything he had achieved. He encouraged that younger version of himself to continue on the same path because every step would eventually lead him toward his goals.

Slater will defend the TNA World Championship against Miguel at Destination X.

John Skyler Remains Distracted By Mila Moore

Rich Swann encountered John Skyler backstage and asked whether he intended to finish his food. Skyler handed it over as he remained preoccupied with thoughts of Mila Moore.

TNA also confirmed the field for the X-Division Championship Number One Contender’s Ultimate X Match at Destination X. Cedric Alexander, Swann, Joe Alonzo, BDE, Skyler and KC Navarro will compete for a future championship opportunity.

Nic Nemeth vs. Elijah

Nemeth immediately brought the fight to Elijah and connected with consecutive elbow drops for an early two-count. Elijah responded by whipping Nemeth chest-first into the corner before throwing him outside and sending him shoulder-first into the ring steps. Elijah then delivered a powerbomb.

Following the commercial break, Nemeth connected with a clothesline, but Elijah answered with a suplex and a series of stomps while Nemeth was hanging upside down from the top turnbuckle. Elijah followed with a Razor’s Edge for a close two-count.

Nemeth caught Elijah with a superkick and hit the Danger Zone, but Elijah kicked out. Nemeth remained on the offensive and connected with a second Danger Zone to preserve his contractual TNA World Championship rematch.

Winner: Nic Nemeth via Pinfall

Mila Moore Joins The Dollhouse

In the closing moments of the show, a woman wearing a black dress approached a dollhouse while carrying a note. The camera revealed the woman to be Mila Moore.

Taryn Terrell and Harley Hudson then approached Moore and officially welcomed her into The Dollhouse as Impact went off the air.