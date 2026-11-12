Thursday, November 12, 2026
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Amir Jordan Announced For TNA World X-Cup At Destination X

By
James Hetfield
-
Amir Jordan
Amir Jordan

TNA Wrestling has officially announced that Amir Jordan will compete in the World X-Cup at the 2026 Destination X pay-per-view (PPV) event. He is the fourth participant confirmed for the X-Cup. The previously announced participants include Rey Horus from Mexico as the first participant, Jason Hotch as the second, and Home Town Man as the third.

TNA announced, “BREAKING: @iamamirjordan will enter the World X-Cup at #TNADestinationX, presented by @iHeartRadio, LIVE on PPV and TNA+ THIS SUNDAY from the Edmonton Expo Centre!”

The World X-Cup will showcase wrestlers from around the globe competing in several Fatal 4-Way matches. The winners of these matches will advance to a one-on-one final. The entire tournament will take place during the pay-per-view event on Sunday, November 15th, at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

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