Monday, November 9, 2026
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Backstage Update On Rosemary’s Injury And Expected Return Timeline

By
James Hetfield
-
Rosemary
Rosemary

Recently, PWMania.com reported that former TNA Knockouts World Champion and Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary suffered an injury at a Firestar show in June.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, Rosemary’s injury was a torn ACL. Despite her time away from the ring, she has remained active, serving as a coach, agent, and producer during the company’s television tapings throughout the summer and fall. The report also indicated that Rosemary is expected to be sidelined for an additional 9 to 10 months due to the injury, consistent with the typical recovery timeline for ACL tears in the industry.

Rosemary last competed on TNA television during the TNA Knockouts Television Title Tournament, where she lost to the eventual tournament winner, M By Elegance, in the first round. This match was recorded on July 1st and aired on the July 16th episode of iMPACT on AMC.

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