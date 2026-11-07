Harley Hudson Names The Undertaker As Her Favorite Wrestler

TNA Wrestling star Harley Hudson spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including her all-time favorite wrestler.

Hudson said, “My favorite wrestler ever is The Undertaker. I think the only similarities that we share is that I do the same leg drop on the apron that he does. Other than that, that’s probably where it ends. But I think, in a way though, it’s like someone so different, and I can just remember watching WrestleMania and just being blown away by the whole spectacle of every match that he’d have. That’s something that I hope one day I can do that people are like, ‘Let me sit down to watch this unfold.”

On growing up a fan of his:

”I would wake my mom up and be like, ‘The Undertaker’s on!’ Because obviously WrestleMania’s on really late for us at home, so I’d be like waking her up like, ‘The Undertaker’s on now. You need to come down. Watch it right now.’ So, I hope one day that I could affect somebody else like that or make someone else have to turn on the TV. That’ll be great. We’ll see.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)