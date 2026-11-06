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TNA iMPACT Viewership Declines For 10/29/2026 Episode On AMC

By
Phil Johnson
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

The latest television ratings for TNA Wrestling’s Thursday Night iMPACT have been released, with the October 29, 2026 episode experiencing a decline in overall viewership compared to the previous week.

According to the latest viewership data, Thursday’s broadcast averaged 201,000 viewers on AMC, down from the 233,000 viewers who tuned in for the October 22 episode.

The figures represent a week-over-week decrease of 32,000 viewers, or approximately 13.7%, as TNA iMPACT saw its total television audience fall for the latest broadcast.

Despite the decline in overall viewership, the show maintained its performance in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The October 29 episode recorded a 0.03 rating, matching the 0.03 demo rating posted by the previous week’s broadcast.

The latest numbers indicate that while TNA iMPACT attracted fewer viewers overall, its rating among adults aged 18-49 remained unchanged.

The October 29 broadcast continued TNA Wrestling’s weekly programming on AMC, with the promotion looking to maintain its television audience heading into November.

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