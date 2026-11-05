TNA Star Could Be Heading Toward Free Agency As Contract Expiration Nears

Former TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali could be approaching free agency, with a new report indicating that his current contract with TNA Wrestling is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026.

According to the report, Ali has yet to agree to a contract extension, leaving his future with the promotion uncertain as the final weeks of the year approach.

Ali has remained a prominent figure on TNA programming throughout 2026, with his work also helping elevate Jason Hotch. His contributions have extended beyond his own in-ring performances, as he has reportedly played a role in identifying potential talent for the company.

While attending independent wrestling events, Ali has occasionally taken on an informal scouting role, recommending promising wrestlers to TNA management after seeing their work firsthand. Ali previously acknowledged that he has made such recommendations, demonstrating his involvement in the industry beyond his television appearances.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his contractual status, Ali is reportedly held in high regard by individuals within TNA.

The expectation is that the promotion will attempt to retain the former WWE Superstar by offering him a new contract before his current agreement expires.

However, there has been no indication that Ali has accepted an extension, and neither Ali nor TNA has publicly confirmed a new deal.

Ali previously established himself in WWE before continuing his career outside the company, eventually becoming a significant presence in TNA and capturing the promotion’s International Championship.

His potential availability could make him a notable name on the free-agent market heading into 2027, although a departure from TNA is far from confirmed.

For now, Ali remains under contract with TNA Wrestling, with his next move dependent on whether the two sides reach an agreement before the end of the year.