Report: OVW Could Become TNA’s New Developmental System

PWInsiderelite.com reported in June 2026 that TNA Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) are exploring a partnership, with OVW likely to serve as TNA’s new developmental system.

This potential deal is believed to stem from both companies sharing investors. The report also mentioned that while TNA President Carlos Silva has attended OVW events in the past, he has not done so recently.

Additionally, the report indicated that TNA is planning to film its Xplosion shows at The Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky, as this would be a more cost-effective option. Currently, Xplosion is filmed at the same venue as iMPACT.

As of now, two more tapings are scheduled for this year: December 18 and 19 at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, and November 18 and 19 at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, Canada.