Santino Marella Explains Why TNA Wrestling Offers More Creative Freedom

TNA Wrestling’s Santino Marella believes the company’s approach to creative freedom is one of its biggest strengths, allowing performers greater control over their characters and in-ring presentation.

During a recent interview with We R Wrestling, Marella discussed what separates TNA from other wrestling promotions, pointing to its less restrictive production structure and the opportunities it provides wrestlers to express themselves creatively. “So TNA is not overproduced. We don’t have 15 writers. We don’t have 15 producers. We have more freedom. The individuals in the ring have a little more freedom.”

Marella compared TNA’s approach to professional wrestling’s earlier eras, when performers were often responsible for developing their own characters and delivering promos without relying on scripted material.

He referenced WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper as an example of a wrestler who thrived under that system, suggesting that giving performers greater creative responsibility can help produce more authentic characters. “And when you have freedom, because you hear about back in the golden age of wrestling, they didn’t write their promos for them. They knew their characters. They came from other territories, and you’ll hear guys like Roddy Piper back in the day say, ‘Yeah, they didn’t write any promos for me.’”

However, Marella acknowledged that the modern wrestling industry operates under different circumstances, particularly when it comes to television networks, sponsors and maintaining appropriate broadcast standards.

He explained that promotions still need oversight to ensure their programming meets expectations and avoids creating problems with commercial partners. “That was the golden era, so there’s something there. I know today it’s different, right? You’re on television, you’re on a network. There has to be some quality control. You have to make sure people aren’t saying things that are going to offend sponsors and stuff. So you do have to know what’s happening on television basically every second, right, to protect yourself.”

Despite recognising the need for some creative supervision, Marella believes TNA has found a balance that gives its wrestlers greater freedom while maintaining the standards required for televised programming. “But I think that’s one of the strengths in TNA: we do have some more creative freedom at the individual level.”

Marella’s comments highlight TNA’s emphasis on allowing performers to contribute to their own presentation, an approach he believes helps distinguish the promotion from more heavily structured wrestling productions.