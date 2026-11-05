TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (11/5/2026) Title Match And More

TNA Wrestling returns tonight, Thursday, November 5, 2026, with another episode of TNA iMPACT featuring a World Tag Team Championship match, a high-stakes showdown involving members of The System, and several developments across the company’s tag team division.

Tonight’s episode was taped in Dothan, Alabama, and will air at 9/8c on AMC.

One of the featured matches will see TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth defend their titles against Leon Slater and Amazing Red. The Nemeth Brothers will look to retain their championships against the pairing of Slater and the veteran high-flyer.

Elsewhere, Eddie Edwards will face Bear Bronson in a match with significant implications for the future of The System. If Edwards wins, Bronson must fall in line within the faction. However, if Bronson emerges victorious, he will earn the right to call the shots within the group.

The Knockouts tag team division will also be represented as Fire ‘N Flava, consisting of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, take on Shotzi Blackheart and Allie.

Frankie Kazarian and Avery Makes are scheduled to make their tag team debut, adding another new pairing to the TNA roster.

In addition to the advertised matches, Harley Hudson will undergo an initiation into The Righteous, potentially marking an important development in her involvement with the faction.

TNA iMPACT Lineup For November 5, 2026:

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. Leon Slater & Amazing Red

Faction Control Stipulation: Eddie Edwards vs. Bear Bronson — If Edwards wins, Bronson must fall in line within The System. If Bronson wins, he gets to call the shots.

Knockouts Tag Team Match: Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Allie

Tag Team Debut: Frankie Kazarian & Avery Makes

Special Segment: Harley Hudson’s initiation into The Righteous

With championship gold on the line and control of The System at stake, tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT will feature several matches and storyline developments as the promotion continues its weekly programming on AMC.