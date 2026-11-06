Updated Lineup For TNA Destination X 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Destination X pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next weekend.

The event will feature a tag team match where Matt Hardy, representing The Hardys, and “The Face of the Franchise” Moose will face off against syX, which consists of Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Indi Hartwell will defend her title against TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler of Apex.

The lineup will also include two Ultimate X Matches: one for the TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender and another for the TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender. The competitors for both matches have yet to be announced. Furthermore, there will be two World X-Cup 4-Way Matches, along with a World X-Cup Finals Match, with competitors still to be determined.

In the main event, TNA World Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against Trey Miguel.

TNA Destination X 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, November 15, at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and will air live on TNA+.