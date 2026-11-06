Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will take place next week at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. The event will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+, serving as the go-home show for TNA Destination X.

The card features several exciting matches, including Heather By Elegance from The Elegance Brand facing Elayna Black in a singles match. Mustafa Ali will take on “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, also in singles action. Additionally, “The Face of the Franchise,” Moose, will battle Samuel Shaw from syX in another singles match. Lastly, “The Drifter,” Elijah, is set to compete against TNA World Tag Team Champion, “The Wanted Man,” Nic Nemeth in a singles matchup.

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