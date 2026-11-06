Judas Icarus Reveals Fractured Bone, Rules Himself Out For The Rest Of 2026

Former TNA Wrestling star Judas Icarus announced on his Twitter (X) account that he has sustained a fractured radius. He also mentioned that he will not be able to return to the ring for the rest of the year.

Icarus wrote, “Bad news for all my little ickers (my fans): I have fractured my radial bone! First time w/ a serious bad one in wrestling. Unfortunately, that’s a wrap on my 2026, my friends. What a beautiful and eventful year; please support my good friend & heterosexual life partner Travis 💜”

Icarus has teamed up with Travis Williams to form the duo known as Sinner & Saint. They signed with TNA Wrestling in 2024 but were released from the promotion last July. At the time of their release, TNA announced that the company had come to terms on the immediate release of Sinner & Saint and wished them the best in their future endeavors.