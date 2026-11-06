Real American Freestyle Announces Acquisition Of World Of Wrestling

RAF (Real American Freestyle) announced on its Twitter (X) account that it has acquired the youth amateur wrestling organization, World of Wrestling.

Real American Freestyle wrote, “RAF has reached an agreement to acquire World of Wrestling, home of Tulsa Nationals, Reno Worlds and the Kickoff Classic. If you grew up wrestling, you know what these tournaments mean. The road trips with your family. The nerves before your first match. The trophy you still have. The Roller family built something that generations of wrestlers carry with them. We’re excited to work alongside them and build on what makes these tournaments so special.”

World of Wrestling has been operating since 1979. The financial terms of its recent deal have not yet been disclosed, and further details regarding the acquisition and future plans will be announced in the coming months.

Real American Freestyle was launched in April 2025, with its first event occurring on August 30 of that year. Eric Bischoff, a former WCW and WWE personality, serves as the Chief Marketing Officer for the company, which has held a total of 16 events to date. The most recent event, RAF 14, took place on October 23 in Las Vegas.