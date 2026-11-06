George Iceman Departs TNA Amid Interest From Other Promotions

Another familiar personality has reportedly parted ways with TNA Wrestling, as George Iceman, best known for portraying The Personal Concierge of The Elegance Brand, is said to have left the company.

According to a new report, Iceman is no longer with TNA, although specific details surrounding his departure have not been disclosed. The report also noted that there has been interest in Iceman from outside the promotion, potentially opening the door for new opportunities elsewhere in professional wrestling.

Iceman initially established himself on TNA programming as a backstage insider and hype man before transitioning into his role as The Personal Concierge for Ash By Elegance in 2024. His distinctive presentation and involvement in Ash’s storylines helped make him a recognizable part of the act.

The partnership eventually developed into The Elegance Brand, which expanded to include M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance. Iceman remained closely associated with the group, serving as its outspoken representative and contributing to its presentation on TNA television. However, Iceman has been noticeably absent from recent episodes of TNA programming, raising questions about his status with the promotion. Despite his absence, M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance have continued appearing on television, with The Elegance Brand remaining part of TNA’s ongoing programming.

While the report indicates that Iceman has attracted interest from elsewhere, no specific promotions have been identified, and there has been no confirmation regarding his next destination.

Neither Iceman nor TNA Wrestling has publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding the reported departure, leaving his future plans unclear for the time being.