Backstage Update On Rich Swann’s TNA Contract

According to Fightful Select, Rich Swann’s current contract with TNA Wrestling is set to expire on December 31st, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. Swann has been a key member of TNA’s roster since joining the company (formerly known as iMPACT Wrestling) in 2018.

Earlier this year, Swann signed a short-term contract with TNA. The report indicates that it is unclear whether Swann and TNA Wrestling have discussed a new contract. He returned to TNA in the summer of last year and has previously held the World, X-Division, and Digital Media Championships in TNA Wrestling.

Before his time in TNA, Swann also had a stint in WWE, where he became the Cruiserweight Champion.