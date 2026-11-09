Monday, November 9, 2026
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TNA Star Jada Stone Hospitalized After Car Accident

By
James Hetfield
-
Jada Stone
Jada Stone | TNA

TNA Wrestling star Jada Stone recently announced on her Instagram Stories that she had to cancel some bookings after being hospitalized following a car accident over the weekend. Stone shared photos of herself in a hospital bed, as well as images of her totaled vehicle.

Stone wrote, “*If I had to cancel any future bookings I’ve already contacted the promoters!*

2 nights ago, I was in a pretty bad car wreck. I’m okay.. car unfortunately is not! I’m so blessed to be alive! Be safe on the road everyone!”

Stone last competed for TNA on the October 29 episode of iMPACT on AMC, where she challenged M By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts Television Championship but ultimately lost.

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