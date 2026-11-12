Frankie Kazarian Wants Another TNA Title Reign, Talks Mentoring Avery Styles, Future Goals

Nearly three decades into his professional wrestling career, Frankie Kazarian continues to prove that age is nothing more than a number. Known as “The King of TNA,” Kazarian has experienced nearly everything the wrestling business has to offer, but the longtime veteran believes some of his best work is happening right now.

With TNA Wrestling enjoying an exciting period of growth, Kazarian remains one of the company’s most important figures. From helping establish the legendary X Division to capturing the TNA World Championship, his contributions have helped shape the promotion into what it is today.

Now, Kazarian has taken on another important role, mentoring Avery Styles, the son of longtime friend and rival AJ Styles. Following their first tag team victory together, Kazarian has his sights set on potentially capturing the TNA World Tag Team Championships while continuing to pursue another World Championship reign.

With Destination X approaching and TNA preparing for additional shows in Canada, there’s plenty to be excited about.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with Kazarian about mentoring Styles, his historic third consecutive Call Your Shot Gauntlet victory, TNA’s continued resurgence, his future goals, and much more.

Let’s jump right into it. Last night on TNA iMPACT, you and Avery Styles were victorious in your tag team wrestling debut. What was this moment like for you?

“It was very cool, very surreal. I’ve literally known Avery since he came out of the womb, as an infant, as a three-year-old on the road with us back in the day. It’s just sharing the stage with him in that environment and having our first tag team match, our first tag team win, was pretty surreal, but also very cool. Very cool to see him doing his thing and doing it on this stage. I’m just proud I can be there to be that guy who can offer him some advice and some mentorship. And look, he’s the son of one of my best friends, and most importantly, he’s learning. He’s going to learn a lot here in TNA. So, it was really cool to get that first one under our belt, man.”

Obviously, we all know the history there, but how important is it to you to serve as that mentor to one of your greatest rivals and friends, AJ Styles, son, who’s trying to carve his own path in this crazy world we all love?

“It’s important because this business is very, very difficult. We all at times are going to have to lean on someone. You know, God knows I had mentors, and I had people looking out for me, and you know, I was very, very, you know, blessed by the friendships I had from guys like Christopher Daniels. Even going back further, if we talk about Killer Kowalski, my original trainer, and Jesse Hernandez, a guy I trained with later, and then getting into the business and meeting guys like Jerry Lynn, who’s a hero of mine and became a friend and a mentor. Success doesn’t come without the help of others. It’s always in any endeavor; it takes a lot of people to really help make you successful, and I just want to be one of those tools that Avery can use to carve out his own niche and find success in this business. I truly believe he’s going to. He’s very young. He’s brand new to this, but he’s very, very bright, has a good head on his shoulders, and a great attitude, most importantly.”

We are now a little over a week away from TNA making its return to Edmonton, Alberta, for an event that is very near and dear to your heart, Destination X. What is your mindset heading into this one?

“You know, we haven’t done a Destination X event or pay-per-view in a while. The whole reason we began doing this was to shine the light on the X Division back in the day. I remember when the first one happened, the first couple happened, and those in charge at the time- the Jeff Jarretts and all those, you know, top-top champions were basically like, ‘Hey, this is all about you guys tonight. We’re taking the light, and we’re pointing it at you. So go out there and show us what you got.’ That’s what I believe is going to happen. This next weekend at Destination X, you’re going to see what the X Division and what more importantly what TNA is all about.”

How important was it for you to be a part of the TNA X-Division and really help to put TNA on the map in the beginning?

“Looking back, it’s incredibly important. At the time, it was just a new wrestling company; they’re giving me an opportunity. They have this thing called the X Division, which is, I guess, their cruiserweight, but it’s not about weight limits; it’s about no limits. So it was very different. Being now, coming off of my 29th year of doing this and seeing a lot of these young guys who grew up as, you know, not just wrestling fans, but X Division fans, it’s really, really cool. Just to see the impact that the X Division has had on the business and on the younger wrestlers… Pretty surreal, man. It’s not lost on me how important it is, and the older I get in this business, things like that mean so much to me. Being a pioneer of the X Division and being pretty much the last TNA OG still standing, all of that stuff I really, really do wear with a badge of honor, and I’m very, very proud of all of it.”

TNA continues their Canada tour as they head to Calgary for two huge live events on November 18th and 19th. What can fans expect from you?

“Look, I love traveling the world with this company, and I love coming back to places like Calgary. We’ve never done an event here in Calgary for TNA. I’ve wrestled here in Calgary many times, but never for TNA. So, I, for one, am excited, and I know the crowd is going to be electric. We have great fans in Canada that watch us on Sportsnet every week, and they’ve been waiting for years to see TNA. So I really think we’re going to have a lot of energy and a lot of excitement in that arena both nights in Calgary and in Edmonton.”

Last month, at Bound For Glory, you three-peated as you won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet for the third time. What did this moment mean to you?

“The third time in a row, yeah, it was another one of those cool history-making things. I’ve been very fortunate to do a lot here in TNA: being in the first Ultimate X match ever, being a Grand Slam champion, and now being a guy that’s won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match three times in a row, something I don’t think will ever be replicated. It means a lot again, coming up on 29 years of doing this, to still be able to do things that are history-making and record-breaking; it’s not lost on me. So, it was a cool moment to do that again. In this iteration of TNA, it’s certainly very special, especially what I intend to do with this particular call your shot gauntlet win.”

While you may have targeted the TNA World Championship in the past, it appears you may have a new goal in mind: the TNA World Tag Team Championships. What went into this decision for you?

“Look, I’m always focused on the World Title, and that’s never going to go away. But, in the meantime, giving Avery an opportunity to see what it’s like to be a champion at such a young age was really a lot of what went into the thought of making my intentions known. Again, he’s jumped into the deep end of this business and has really had a lot thrown at him. But, you know, pressure makes diamonds, man. So, there’s no bigger pressure point than fighting for a World Title, especially here in TNA. So, I want to see how he reacts if and when we get that opportunity. I just want to give him the chance to be a champion. Maybe it doesn’t happen. Maybe he fails, but you know what? That’s a lesson, and it’s a teachable moment. But I want him to have that opportunity to see what it’s like because so many young men don’t get that opportunity, and I want to make sure he does.”

Obviously, we are in one of the best and most fun TNA eras of all time lately. Whether it be the partnership with WWE NXT or the TNA on AMC era, this has been a huge past couple of years for TNA. What does it mean for you to be a part of it?

“Again, you know, it’s not lost on me. This year has been really special. Starting the year as the World Champion and going into our very first show on AMC as the World Champion, that was one of the proudest moments of my career. Just to see the growth, really, and to see the hard work that’s been put in by the men and women in the ring, and the incredible hard work that’s been put in by the men and women behind the scenes and management and office, and just to see us continue to grow and to still have new fans discover TNA and to still be entertaining the fans that have been with us from day one. It’s all really cool. And yeah, again, me being a guy that, look, I predate everybody in this company. There’s not one person here that was here before me. So that, in and of itself, is strange but very, very cool. So to still be that guy carrying the flag of TNA is very special to me, and to be sharing the ring and the locker room with this group of talent and hardworking people behind the scenes, I’m having the most fun of my life.”

We saw you drift away a little bit from TNA in your career, but you wound up in the same place it all began for you. What went into your decision to come back to TNA and really become THE guy here?

“Yeah, thank you, man. I, you know, I don’t do well sitting on the bench. I want to be in the game, you know. I want a spot in the batting order because I’ve earned that spot and I deserve that spot. Again, let me rephrase that. Nobody deserves anything, but I’ve definitely earned my spot. I knew I had some unfinished business. I just didn’t realize how much, and coming back to TNA, I really, really rediscovered my passion for professional wrestling. And that just ignited something in me that has really pushed me these past four years creatively, athletically, everything. I honestly do truly feel like I’m doing my best work on the microphone, in the ring, in every aspect of my game. The freedom TNA has given me, and just the opportunities TNA has given me, I don’t take for granted, and I’m very much enjoying it. I’m a TNA guy, and you can’t tell the story of TNA without mentioning me, and you can’t tell the story of Frankie Kazarian without mentioning TNA. We go hand in hand, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Looking ahead for you, what are your future goals?

“I’ve had a very, very blessed and fun career. It’s certainly not without its challenges. That World Title is still something I got a taste of. I want it again. That taste just made me hungrier. And really just helping lead this generation to get TNA into a place where it’s going to continue to be successful. It’s important for me that this place lives on and provides young men and women places to work for many years to come. I really just want to be that ambassador and that light that can help get TNA to the places that I think it can get to.”

Do you have any future opponents you’d like to face?

“There are so many talented guys. We mentioned Mustafa Ali. I think he’s one of the best out there right now. You got a great young talent like Jason Hotch. I’d like to mix it up with him one day. Trey Miguel, Ricky Sosa. Leon Slater, I’ve wrestled him a lot of times, and he’s just remarkable. Got guys like John Skyler, who’s just an underrated, crafty veteran wrestler. Then you got, you know, Nic Nemeth is one of my favorite opponents of all time. The Hardys- there are so many guys that we have such a diverse and unique locker room and so many talented guys. Guys that I’ve squared off with a lot and guys that I’ve never mixed it up with at all. I’m really excited to get the ring with both.”