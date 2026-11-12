AEW Dynamite And Collision Results – November 11, 2026

AEW presented a special three-hour combined edition of Dynamite and Collision from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The final broadcast before Full Gear featured several championship matches, the conclusion of FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns’ Best-of-Five Series and a face-to-face confrontation between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher.

AEW Looks Back At Blood & Guts

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcomed viewers and previewed the lineup before an extended video package recapped key moments from last week’s men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches.

Post-match footage from Team Ospreay’s locker room then showed Will Ospreay confronting Adam Copeland over surrendering during their loss. Ospreay reminded Copeland that the team had agreed not to quit and accused him of letting down the children wearing their merchandise.

Copeland angrily told Ospreay to shut up and explained that three damaged discs in his neck had forced him into retirement for nine years. Copeland reminded Ospreay that he had already suffered two damaged discs and said he did not want him to experience the same fate. Copeland added that if the others disagreed with his decision, AEW might not be the place for him before walking away.

Will Ospreay And Kyle Fletcher Meet Face-To-Face

Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis entered the ring before AEW World Champion Will Ospreay joined them for a final confrontation ahead of Full Gear. Fletcher reflected on everything both men had accomplished over the previous two years and unexpectedly thanked Ospreay for his role in his development. Ospreay returned the respect and said he was proud of Fletcher’s progress.

The tone changed when Fletcher discussed the neck injury that sidelined Ospreay. Fletcher questioned why Ospreay targeted Jon Moxley upon returning when Fletcher was the man who repeatedly dropped him on his neck and put him out of action. Fletcher demanded credit for the damage he had caused.

Ospreay acknowledged that Fletcher broke his neck and recalled working through the injury with limited use of one arm. He described the crowd as his painkiller and reminded Fletcher that he had still defeated him twice. Now fully healed, Ospreay believed he was performing at a level nobody else could match.

Ospreay then played footage from before his AEW World Championship victory and asked Fletcher what he felt while watching him prepare for the match. Fletcher eventually admitted that he was jealous because the man he hated was about to capture AEW’s biggest prize. That jealousy changed when he realized he could become the person who took everything away from Ospreay.

Ospreay argued that Fletcher and Mark Davis still wanted to accompany him to the ring like old times and suggested Fletcher continued to love him. Fletcher denied ever loving Ospreay and claimed Davis and Callum Newman had also seen the truth about him. Fletcher then brought up Ospreay’s wife and son, promising to ensure the boy eventually learned what kind of man his father was.

Ospreay gave Fletcher credit for his accomplishments but insisted they were not equals. Before Ospreay could finish declaring that he was on another level, Fletcher slapped him and demanded that he show the killer instinct he supposedly lacked. Ospreay refused to retaliate, calmly picked up the microphone and completed his sentence by saying, “Level.”

A video package subsequently previewed Adam Copeland challenging Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship at Full Gear.

The New Level vs. Brodido

Austin Creed and Kofi attacked Bandido and Brody King before the bell, sparking a brawl around ringside. Once the match officially began, Creed sent King outside and followed with a dive through the ropes. Bandido answered with a tope before Kofi launched himself from the top turnbuckle onto everyone below.

The New Level introduced steel chairs after the commercial break and eventually sent King crashing into the ring steps. While Creed and Kofi appeared content to accept a count-out victory, Bandido flew through the ropes and wiped out both men.

Bandido fought Creed up the entrance ramp and called for King to retrieve a table, but Kofi attacked King with a chair. Both teams remained outside long enough to be counted out.

Result: Double Count-Out

The fight continued after the bell as King brought a table into the confrontation. King was eventually sent from the stage and through the table below, while Bandido and Creed continued brawling backstage. Security struggled to keep Kofi and King separated.

AEW Honors Military Veterans

AEW aired a video package honoring military veterans in recognition of Veterans Day. Footage recorded after Blood & Guts then featured WrathLander and the Brawling Birds discussing their upcoming AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match at Full Gear.

Orange Cassidy vs. David Finlay

Everyone Banned From Ringside

Cassidy removed Finlay’s shillelagh from ringside before the opening bell, hiding it underneath the apron. Finlay controlled the early action, but Cassidy frustrated him with evasive movement and his trademark hands-in-pockets offense before connecting with a dive through the ropes.

Cassidy attempted another aerial attack after bringing Finlay back inside, but Finlay caught him and delivered a backbreaker. Following the commercial break, Cassidy countered a suplex and avoided charges into two corners before connecting with the Stundog Millionaire and a DDT.

Finlay stopped Cassidy on the top rope by biting his head, but Cassidy returned the favor and delivered a diving DDT. Finlay rolled outside and retrieved a steel chair to distract the referee before secretly recovering his shillelagh. He struck Cassidy with the weapon and covered him for the victory.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

The referee noticed the shillelagh after the match and confronted Finlay, but the result stood. The Cut attempted to approach the ring before The Conglomeration intercepted them.

Andrade El Idolo Sets His Sights On The AEW World Championship

Andrade El Idolo reflected on losing the AEW National Championship during Collision and acknowledged that the defeat represented a setback. However, Andrade said one door opening when another closed had given him a new objective: becoming the first Latino AEW World Champion.

AEW also announced a special Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite for Wednesday, November 25, followed by Thanksgiving Collision on Thursday, November 26.

Stokely Hathaway Predicts An FTR Victory

Stokely Hathaway addressed the deciding match in the Best-of-Five Series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns. The winning team would earn an AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity, and Hathaway confidently predicted that FTR would take the series before becoming four-time champions.

Persephone vs. Gypsy Mac

Accompanied by Dr. Britt Baker, Persephone immediately took control and prevented Mac from mounting a sustained comeback. Persephone connected with a devastating lariat and followed with a powerbomb to secure a decisive victory.

Winner: Persephone via Pinfall

Persephone confronted the commentary team after the match and continued complaining that Queen Aminata had stolen the TBS Championship from her.

Hangman Page And Brodido Prepare For Texas Death

Hangman Adam Page addressed the Texas Death stipulation for his team’s AEW World Trios Championship rematch at Full Gear. Page discussed his violent history with Swerve Strickland and explained that entering a Texas Death Match meant accepting the possibility that someone might not walk away.

Although Page had resisted Swerve’s demands, he admitted that the situation had become bigger than himself because Brodido did not merely want the stipulation—they needed it. Page promised to stand beside his partners and walk into the mouth of hell.

Brody King acknowledged Page’s hesitation and explained that hatred had defined his life until Bandido helped him find a different path. However, Texas Death presented an opportunity to embrace the violent man he once was. King said he did not believe in God but believed in violence, while Bandido warned their opponents to prepare to meet their fate.

Best-Of-Five Series, Match Five

FTR vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Dax Harwood and Alex Shelley opened with a technical exchange before Cash Wheeler and Chris Sabin became involved. Shelley targeted Wheeler’s arm until the action broke down and spilled outside.

Following the commercial break, FTR isolated Shelley and prevented him from reaching Sabin. Shelley appeared to make a tag, but the distracted referee did not see it and refused to recognize the exchange. Shelley eventually escaped and legally tagged Sabin, who entered with a flurry of offense against both opponents.

Sabin planted Wheeler for a near-fall before surprising Harwood with a cradle. At ringside, Wheeler attempted to use the ring bell, but Shelley stopped him. The distraction still proved costly when Harwood kicked out of a pinning combination and sent Sabin directly into a ring bell shot from Wheeler. Sabin nevertheless kicked out of the ensuing cover.

As the time limit approached, the Motor City Machine Guns delivered several double-team attacks and connected with a neckbreaker on Harwood, but Wheeler broke up the pin. Stokely attempted to provide Harwood with extra leverage during a pinning combination, although Shelley escaped and confronted him.

FTR capitalized with the Shatter Machine, but Sabin saved Shelley. When Hathaway climbed onto the apron again, the Guns took him out with the Cradle Shock. FTR answered with stuffed piledrivers to both opponents, but Shelley survived Harwood’s cover.

With less than one minute remaining, FTR attempted another stuffed piledriver and then the Shatter Machine. Shelley escaped, kicked Wheeler away and caught Harwood in a sunset flip with only seconds remaining to win the match and series.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

The Motor City Machine Guns won the series 3-2 and earned a future AEW World Tag Team Championship match against the winners of the Young Bucks versus Davis and Doyle at Full Gear. Despite their disappointment, Harwood and Wheeler shook hands with Shelley and Sabin afterward.

AEW National Championship

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Ciampa and Bailey charged at each other and immediately exchanged strikes. Bailey used his speed to avoid the champion before connecting with a Sky Twister Press to the floor. Ciampa regained control outside and drove Bailey into the ring steps, leaving the challenger bleeding.

Bailey mounted a comeback following the commercial break with a release German suplex. The two fought on the turnbuckles before Bailey attempted a sunset flip powerbomb onto the apron. Ciampa blocked it and later delivered an Air Raid Crash across the hardest part of the apron.

Back inside, Ciampa connected with Project Ciampa for a close near-fall. Bailey blocked a powerbomb attempt and later caught the champion with a powerslam, PK and double knees. Ciampa sent Bailey into the turnbuckles, but the challenger recovered and delivered an Ultima Weapon on the apron.

Bailey connected with another Ultima Weapon from the top rope, but Ciampa kicked out. The champion answered with an avalanche Project Ciampa and running knee strike, although Bailey survived both covers. Bailey removed his mouthguard and threw it at Ciampa, who responded with another running knee to retain his championship.

Winner: Still AEW National Champion, Tommaso Ciampa via Pinfall

The arena lights went out following the match as a metronome appeared on the entrance stage, signaling the arrival of Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov received a loud reaction and stared down Ciampa while directing his attention toward the National Championship. Ciampa responded by flipping him off and walking away.

Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Jay White & Mercedes Moné

Moxley and White traded offense before White tagged Moné, who briefly confronted Shafir before tagging White back into the match. Shafir remained inside and kicked White in the leg, leading to a ringside brawl involving all four competitors.

Moné caught Shafir with a Backstabber before White delivered a backbreaker. Following the break, White continued targeting Shafir until she slapped him and escaped to tag Moxley. Moxley and White exchanged forearms before Moxley hit a suicide dive, only for Moné to respond with a dive of her own.

Moxley delivered the Death Rider to White for a two-count and attempted a crossface. Moné interrupted with repeated slaps, but when Moxley tried to hit her with the Paradigm Shift, White cut him off with a chop block. Moné followed with a frog splash on Moxley for two.

All four competitors became involved as Moné trapped Moxley in the Statement Maker while Shafir applied a triangle choke to White. The referee did not recognize either submission because Moné and Shafir were the legal participants.

White hit Shafir with the Blade Runner before Moné delivered a low blow to Moxley. Moxley recovered with a cutter on Moné and stopped White with the King Kong Lariat. With the men outside, Shafir trapped Moné in the Brutalizer. Moxley prevented White from making the save, forcing Moné to submit.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir via Submission

The Cut attacked after the match before additional Death Riders arrived. The Cut maintained the numerical advantage until Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy joined the fight.

Triangle Of Madness Warns Its Full Gear Opponents

Thekla, Skye Blue and Julia Hart addressed the aftermath of Blood & Guts and their upcoming championship opportunity. Thekla noted that Hart had barbed wire forced into her mouth, but said the group had not complained because they were tough.

Blue warned TBS Champion Queen Aminata that she should be more concerned about her than Hyan, promising to take Aminata’s championship and heart. Hart vowed that every woman involved would experience the same suffering she endured before Thekla warned their opponents that they were in serious trouble.

Walker Stewart subsequently joined Excalibur, Schiavone and McGuinness on commentary for the remainder of the broadcast.

The Young Bucks & Jack Perry vs. The Don Callis Family

Brian Cage used his power advantage against Matt Jackson until Matt relied on his speed and tagged Nick Jackson. The Young Bucks connected with double-team offense before Jack Perry joined them for a triple basement dropkick on Kevin Knight.

El Clon tripped Perry, allowing Knight to catch him with a kick and missile dropkick. The Don Callis Family cleared the Bucks from the ring and took control until Perry sent Cage into the barricade and disappeared underneath the ring. Knight followed him but emerged directly into a Superkick Party.

The Bucks also superkicked Cage and El Clon before all three members of The Elite launched themselves through the ropes with dives. Following the break, The Don Callis Family isolated Perry and delivered repeated corner attacks, ending with a jumping knee from Knight for two.

Perry eventually caught Knight with a lariat and tagged Nick, who cleared the ring before bringing Matt back into the match. The Bucks sent Cage into the barricade, and Perry walked along the top rope before delivering a knee drop to the back of Cage’s head. Perry later hit an Orihara moonsault onto Cage as the Bucks delivered stereo elbow drops inside.

Knight stopped a BTE Trigger and caught both Bucks with a double hurricanrana. Perry responded with a leaping DDT, but Cage planted him with an F-5 before Clon delivered a spin-out spiral suplex. Knight followed with the UFO Splash, only for the Bucks to break up the pin.

Cage absorbed several superkicks before The Elite finally dropped him with a triple superkick. The Bucks then delivered simultaneous Meltzer Drivers to Clon and Knight while Matt hit Cage with a senton. With Clon left alone, the Bucks connected with the BTE Trigger for the victory.

Winners: The Young Bucks & Jack Perry via Pinfall

Divine Dominion Promises Carnage

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross disputed the suggestion that Divine Dominion had truly lost at Blood & Guts. They pointed to the punishment they survived, including repeated kendo stick shots to Kross and Bayne continuing despite being bloodied.

Bayne warned that Divine Dominion intended to bring carnage and destruction to AEW’s women’s division, making it clear that their plans had not changed following Blood & Guts.

Jack Perry And The Young Bucks Look Ahead

Perry said he had not forgotten about Samoa Joe and announced that he was coming for his rematch. After Perry left, the Young Bucks discussed defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Davis and Doyle at Full Gear.

Nick Jackson described their previous defeat to Davis and Doyle as potentially the worst loss of their careers, but said it forced them to remember who they were. Matt added that the Bucks were always at their best with their backs against the wall and confidently predicted that they would leave Full Gear as champions.

Wardlow vs. Nick Comoroto

Comoroto challenged Wardlow to hit him with a shoulder block, but Wardlow responded with a headbutt and wind-up lariat. Wardlow initially struggled to lift the larger Comoroto before finally delivering his signature powerbomb for the victory.

Winner: Wardlow via Pinfall

Aaron Solo and Griff Garrison attempted to attack Wardlow afterward, but Davis and Doyle intervened. Davis hit Close Your Eyes and Count to Three while Doyle delivered a sit-out powerbomb. Wardlow then lifted Comoroto and planted him with another powerbomb.

Hyan Discusses Her TBS Championship Opportunity

Maya World expressed confidence in Hyan ahead of the main event and said her partner would not waste the opportunity. Hyan reflected on her journey over the previous year, explaining that she continued showing up, working hard and appreciating every opportunity AEW gave her.

Hyan promised that World would be first in line for a title opportunity if she defeated Aminata, but acknowledged that she first needed to capture the TBS Championship.

ROH World Tag Team Championship

Mistico & Mascara Dorada (c) vs. The Swirl

Blake Christian and Lee Johnson each rejected Mistico’s offer of a handshake. Mistico controlled Johnson and followed him outside with a dive before tagging Dorada, who combined with his partner to overwhelm Christian.

Following the commercial break, Mistico connected with a crossbody, thrust kick and top-rope senton on Johnson. Christian broke up the cover before Johnson delivered a Destroyer to Mistico on the apron. The Swirl used double-team offense to earn a near-fall as Mistico struggled against both challengers.

Dorada returned with a top-rope crossbody on Johnson before diving over the ropes onto Christian. With Christian removed from the action, Mistico caught Johnson in a rollup to retain the titles.

Winners: Still ROH World Tag Team Champions, Mistico & Mascara Dorada via Pinfall

Nick Wayne interrupted the champions’ celebration and asked whether the crowd had heard the news. Wayne proudly declared that he was “all over Utah” and claimed he had defeated Chris Jericho twice during the Jericho Cruise before celebrating with pyro.

TBS Championship

Queen Aminata (c) vs. Skye Blue vs. Hyan

Blue immediately confronted Aminata, but Hyan entered with a quick rollup for an early two-count. Aminata and Hyan temporarily worked together and sent Blue back and forth between them with several attacks.

Their alliance quickly ended as Aminata and Hyan turned their attention toward one another. Blue pulled Hyan outside and briefly gained an opportunity to face the champion alone, but Hyan returned before unloading with a top-rope crossbody that took down both opponents.

Hyan followed with running knees in opposite corners before suplexing Blue onto Aminata. Despite Hyan’s momentum, Aminata eventually secured the decisive pinfall to record her first successful defense.

Winner: Still TBS Champion, Queen Aminata via Pinfall

Britt Baker distracted Aminata from ringside after the match, allowing Persephone to attack the champion from behind. Maya World attempted to make the save, but Baker pulled Persephone outside.

AEW then announced that Aminata will defend the TBS Championship against Persephone and Maya World in a three-way match during the Tailgate Brawl pre-show for Full Gear.