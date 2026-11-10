AEW Adds To Its Production Team Ahead Of Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has made a new addition to its behind-the-scenes production staff, with Neil Rosan announcing that he has officially joined the company as an Associate Producer of Motion Graphics.

Rosan confirmed the news on Tuesday, November 10, sharing a brief statement on his official X account expressing excitement about beginning his new role with the promotion. “All in for my next chapter,” Rosan wrote. “I’m excited to start as an Associate Producer of Motion Graphics with AEW!”

The announcement marks a new professional opportunity for Rosan as he joins AEW’s production department, which is responsible for various visual elements featured across the company’s television programming and other presentations.

His arrival comes during a busy period for AEW as the promotion prepares for its upcoming Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

AEW is scheduled to present a special three-hour combined edition of Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, November 11, serving as the final television broadcast ahead of Full Gear.

The show will take place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, and will air live beginning at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

While AEW has not announced specific projects Rosan will be working on, his appointment adds another member to the company’s production team as it continues preparing its weekly television programming and major events.