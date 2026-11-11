Tay Melo Removed From AEW Roster Page Following Departure

Tay Melo has officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, bringing an end to her nearly six-year tenure with the promotion.

As of November 11, 2026, Melo has reportedly been granted her release from AEW and has been removed from the company’s official roster page. The development follows several months of uncertainty surrounding her status after she personally requested to leave the promotion earlier this year.

Melo, who joined AEW in 2020 following her departure from WWE, had been a familiar presence in the company’s women’s division throughout much of her run. However, her future with the promotion became a topic of discussion in July when AEW President Tony Khan publicly confirmed that she had requested her release.

Speaking during the July 23 AEW Redemption media call, Khan revealed that Melo approached him following her June 6 appearance on AEW Collision and expressed a desire to step away from both the company and professional wrestling.

“Tay had said she wanted to step away from wrestling,” Khan stated. “She said, ‘I love AEW and I love the people here, but I want to step away from AEW and step away from wrestling.’ That’s what she told me.”

Khan admitted that the request came as a surprise, particularly because the conversation took place shortly after Melo had competed against Divine Dominion. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the discussion was amicable and that he intended to respect her wishes.

“That wasn’t in 2025,” Khan continued. “That was weeks ago at Collision after she wrestled against Divine Dominion. She came to me after the match and said, ‘I would like a release.’ I was taken aback, and we had a very nice talk. Since that talk, I haven’t brought her back or booked her, and I am going to give Tay that release.”

Although Khan initially suggested that Melo wanted to step away from wrestling entirely, she subsequently clarified that she had not retired from the business.

Speculation surrounding her future intensified in September when fans noticed that she had removed the word “wrestler” from her Instagram biography. The change led some followers to believe that she had quietly ended her in-ring career.

However, when one fan thanked her for her wrestling career under the assumption that she had retired, Melo quickly dismissed the suggestion. “Nope, I didn’t retire.”

Her response left open the possibility of returning to competition, even as her AEW status remained unresolved.

With her release now reportedly finalized, Melo is no longer listed as a member of the AEW roster, potentially opening the door for her to pursue opportunities with another wrestling promotion.

The 31-year-old has not publicly announced her next destination or provided a timetable for a possible in-ring return.

For now, Melo’s departure closes a significant chapter of her career, although her previous comments make it clear that leaving AEW should not necessarily be interpreted as the end of her time in professional wrestling.