Trick Williams Explains Why His Personality Has Made Him A Good Fit For WWE

WWE NXT star Trick Williams recently spoke with The Philadelphia Inquirer on a number of topics including why his personality has made him a good fit for the company.

Williams said, “I just think I have a natural feel for liking people, liking to be around energetic situations, it’s really my goal in life that every single room that I walk in, I want people to feel better that I’m there.”

“It started off with little things, maybe in a wide receiver room or class, to now on a grand scheme. When I walk into the arena or stadiums, people can feel my presence now.”

“It seemed like a little thing when I told myself that’s the goal, I want it, but now to see it on the big stage is awesome.”