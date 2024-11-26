Trick Williams Names His Dream Survivor Series Team

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams speaks with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a number of topics, including his dream Survivor Series team.

Williams said, “Okay, well, I’mma hold it down for the NXT boys. If we’re talking about the best NXT has to offer right now, we’re gonna talk about myself, talking Tony D’Angelo, talking Oba Femi, talking Young OG [Je’Von Evans], and we talking Andre Chase. Rest in peace Chase U, but we need that coach, that father figure to keep the boys in line.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

