Trick Williams On When The NXT Fans Started Chanting “Whoop That Trick”

WWE NXT star Trick Williams recently spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics including when the NXT fans started chanting “whoop that trick.”

William said, “The funny thing is people started chanting whoop that trick, this is during the 2.0 time, and I remember the first time I heard it and Melo kind of looked at me and he was like, ‘they for us or they against us?’ I’m like, ‘I think they for us, dog’. We just kind of roll with it. Slowly but surely the chants just kept being louder and louder and louder and louder over time. Whenever I had a moment, whoop that trick, whoop that trick.”

He also talked about the new theme music he received in NXT, which he and the fans loves.

“And then once the theme changed and once I came out to face Dragunov and the theme changed, it was so crazy because the whole crowd was in unison, almost like, man, we don’t have any plants. They was right there.” “It’s like everybody knew, oh, this is the moment we’re going to bring it in the right way. And the new theme played and they was right there, whoop that trick. Oh, this is tough right here. This is tough.”