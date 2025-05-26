Trick Williams Wins TNA World Title, AAA Talent Target NXT Star, NXT Lineup

In a groundbreaking moment at WWE NXT Battleground 2025, Trick Williams defeated Joe Hendry to become the new TNA World Champion, making history as the first active WWE-contracted Superstar to capture the prestigious title.

The main event bout saw Hendry defend the championship in front of TNA President Carlos Silva, who was seated at ringside for the landmark clash. In a match filled with high-stakes drama and close calls, the finish came after Williams used the TNA Championship belt as a weapon, executing a flapjack that drove Hendry face-first into the gold, followed by his Trick Shot finisher to seal the win.

Carlos Silva appeared visibly frustrated by the result, as WWE and TNA’s working relationship took an unprecedented turn. With this victory, Trick Williams joins Kenny Omega and Christian Cage as the only non-TNA-contracted stars to win the TNA World Title in modern history.

Elsewhere on the card, Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace in a fierce battle. However, the spotlight quickly shifted to the ringside presence of AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta, who locked eyes with Vaquer during her entrance and again after the match.

Following Vaquer’s hard-earned win via Spiral Tap, she stared down the two luchadoras, foreshadowing a high-stakes confrontation at the upcoming WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event on June 7.

In the penultimate match of the night, Oba Femi defended the NXT Championship against Myles Borne, who was flanked by fellow No Quarter Catch Crew members. Notably, Charlie Dempsey refused to return Borne’s pre-match fist bump, hinting at growing internal conflict.

Despite Borne’s spirited effort, Femi proved too much, earning his sixth successful title defense. After the bell, Femi offered Borne a respectful nod, a gesture that could mark a turning point in Borne’s journey.

The fallout from Battleground continues on Tuesday night’s NXT, with several high-stakes matches already confirmed:

WWE North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne

Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

Jasper Troy makes his in-ring debut

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more exclusive coverage and results as WWE, TNA, and AAA continue to break barriers in this new era of cross-promotional history.